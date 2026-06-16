Carney announces new sanctions against Russia following G7 meeting with Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will impose new sanctions against Russia as its war in Ukraine continues.
Carney made the announcement during a meeting at the G7 summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The sanctions are targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, energy revenues, defence-industrial and disinformation actors.
The package will target 162 individuals, entities and vessels — all assets of the Russian war machine.
Last month, Carney announced Canada will contribute another $270 million to help Ukraine secure critical military capabilities in its defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.
He made the announcement in Armenia, where he met with world leaders at the European Political Community summit, focused on strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.