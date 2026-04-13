Carney hails Hungary's shift on Ukraine, democracy

Carney welcomes Hungary vote that shifts stance on Ukraine and democracy
Carney hails Hungary's shift on Ukraine, democracy
Peter Magyar gestures as he speaks to the media in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, April 13, 2026, after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in the country's parliamentary elections. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcoming Hungary's shift toward supporting Ukraine and liberal democracy as voters ended 16 years of far-right government.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat on Sunday, after running a government in Budapest that increasingly attacked media freedom, courts and universities.

Orban was widely seen as the main impediment to European Union support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, and the EU froze funds for the country over democratic backsliding. 

Peter Magyar (ma-JAHR') led his Tisza (TEE'sa) party to a supermajority after a campaign that promised to restore ties with allies and root out corruption.

Magyar says today he will press Russian President Vladimir Putin to "end the killing" in Ukraine.

Carney says Canada looks forward to working with Magyar on trade, defence and security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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