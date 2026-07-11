Carney heading to Alberta for Calgary Stampede

Carney heading to Alberta for Calgary Stampede
Carney heading to Alberta for Calgary Stampede
Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

On the heels of his latest trip abroad, Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Alberta for the Calgary Stampede. 

The prime minister is set to meet with representatives of the Treaty 6, Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 First Nations in Calgary this afternoon.

He will then visit the Calgary Stampede grounds.

Carney said on social media last week that every year at the Calgary Stampede, Canadians celebrate "Alberta's ranching heritage, Indigenous traditions and the spirit of the West."

Several members of Parliament have made their way to Calgary for the event, including International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, Heritage Minister Marc Miller and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Carney returned to Canada on Friday after a weeklong trip in the Middle East that included stops in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, where he attended the NATO summit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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