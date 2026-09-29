Carney in Vancouver for announcements on energy, ocean protection

Carney in Vancouver for energy announcement
Carney in Vancouver for energy announcement
Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Vancouver today, where he's set to make a major announcement related to the energy industry.

According to his official itinerary, Carney will also make an announcement at a later event related to ocean protection.

It comes as the Liberal government falls under scrutiny from environmentalists for its new economic and labour bill.

Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, would streamline project approvals for large industrial projects across Canada.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has criticized the bill, calling it a "monster" that can bulldoze over species at risk.

The House of Commons is not sitting this week but returns next week. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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