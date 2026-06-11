Carney talks trade with G7 allies, China ahead of leaders' summit

Carney talks trade with allies, China ahead of G7
Carney talks trade with allies, China ahead of G7
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, meets with French President Emmanuel Macron during the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia on Monday, May 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney took part in a video call involving Group of Seven countries and China today to address global economic imbalances.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Carney took part in the meeting led by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The government of France says priorities for the G7 Leaders' Summit next week will include reducing global inequalities and warned industrial overcapacity, underinvestment, excessive debt and a drop in international solidarity are threatening the global economy.

Recent reports by the International Monetary Fund and France's G7 presidency say global macroeconomic imbalances keep getting worse and can't be solved without China.

A government official briefing reporters before the trip said the leaders are expected to talk about the future of the global economy and China's industrial overcapacity.

The G7 includes Canada, France, the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, with the European Union also participating in talks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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