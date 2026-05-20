CBC pausing production on satirical Indigenous show

CBC pausing production on Indigenous show
CBC pausing production on Indigenous show
The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Writer

The CBC is pausing production on a satirical show on Indigenous issues after blowback from some who claimed false pretences were used to lure high-profile guests.

CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson says the public broadcaster is halting production on "Northland Tales" to ensure it doesn't negatively affect the news brand and so existing footage can be assessed.

Several current and former Conservative politicians have gone on social media to denounce the production of the show, which was being produced for CBC and APTN.

The show is described by the Indigenous Screen Office – which works to increase Indigenous media representation using federal funding – as a satire program meant to “flip the script” on modern and historical injustices against Indigenous Peoples.

Conservatives are questioning why CBC is funding a spoof program that used false pretences to lure high-profile people accused of downplaying the damage caused by residential schools into sitting for interviews.

Conservative MP Aaron Gunn says he was approached by the show’s production staff in April but ultimately decided not to grant an interview.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026. 

-With files from Alessia Passafiume

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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