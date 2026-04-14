CBSA launches probe into possible dumping of Chinese plywood

CBSA launches dumping probe of Chinese plywood
The Canada Border Services Agency has launched a probe to determine if plywood is being subsidized or sold at unfair prices in Canada.
A news release from the agency says the investigation began on April 10 and focuses on imports from producers operating in or exporting from China.
It says the practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting Canadian prices and undermining fair competition.
The investigation comes after a complaint was filed by Columbia Forest Products and the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association, which say they've faced lost sales, poor financial results and reduced employment.
The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal are both involved in investigations of Chinese plywood.
The tribunal will issue its decision by June 9, while the CBSA's probe into unfair prices will reach a preliminary decision by July 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.