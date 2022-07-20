CF Sherway Gardens Has A Vibrant Patio 'Playscape' This Summer & You Don't Want To Miss It
Sunshine, music and fresh summer eats!
Grab your shades and SPF-50 sunscreen because patio season has arrived! It's finally time to get outside, soak up that vitamin D and enjoy some sweet, summery treats.
This time of year is all about fun, relaxation and, most importantly, coming together with the people you love. And this summer, Cadillac Fairview (CF) has everything to make your patio-hangout dreams come true at CF Sherway Gardens.
Since it opened on June 30, their 30,000-square-foot patio, The Lot, has invited guests of all ages to enjoy entertainment including musicians, magic acts, trivia and more.
Whether you’re obsessed with eating delicious food, dancing to live music or shopping until you drop, you’ll be able to get your fix. The new patio is decked out in colourful décor and features hammocks, picnic tables and games.
This is your chance to reconnect with those close to you over food, fashion and outdoor programming to match the flair of the season.
If you’re looking for a fun family day out or perhaps you want to soak up the sun and tunes with your crew, you can make the most of your summer with the help of CF Sherway Gardens. So mark your calendar because things just got Instagrammable.
And if you’re in Montreal, looking to reconnect, relax and enjoy food prepared by incredible local artisans and restaurants, make sure to stop by CF Marché des Promenades at CF Promenades St-Bruno (1, boul. des Promenades, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC).
The Lot At CF Sherway Gardens
When: All summer long
Address: 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON (located in the west parking lot along the Queensway)
To stay up to date on their patio openings, check out CF's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.