Many Quebec voters got false election information from chatbot, MPs hear

Chatbot gave false Quebec election info, MPs told
Chatbot gave false Quebec election info, MPs told
A person votes on election day in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

A lot of Canadians turning to chatbots for election information don't always get accurate responses, a Parliamentary committee heard today.

McGill University academics have been tracking chatbot activity, including during the recent Quebec election.

Aengus Bridgman, a McGill political scientist who studies social media, says an estimated 40 per cent of Quebec voters turned to AI chatbots for answers.

But because most Quebec news outlets blocked chatbots from accessing their content, he says, those voters couldn’t obtain the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Taylor Owen, associate professor in the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill, says researchers found that in the last three weeks of the election, 39 per cent of voting advice provided by ChatGPT came from an error-filled hobby website built by AI.

Owen says that while there were no nefarious motives involved, it’s likely a large number of people received false information about the election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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