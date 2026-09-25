MPs split on whether AI should be used in House of Commons
Canadian members of Parliament are split on whether — and how — artificial intelligence should be used by lawmakers.
The Economist reported this week that as much as 20 per cent of what's said on the floor of the House of Commons was flagged as AI-generated by the AI detector tool Pangram.
Some MPs flatly deny using the tools to generate the statements or comments they deliver in Parliament, while others say it's useful for research.
Liberal MP Greg Fergus says he doesn't think it's a good tool for members who are supposed to represent their constituents.
Conservative MP Sandra Cobena says she thinks everyone is using AI and that it should be used with care.
Her caucus colleague Luc Berthold agreed its use is probably widespread and says he doesn't think it can capture the emotion he wants to portray in his speech.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.
By Sarah Ritchie and David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.