Two Children Have Died After A Bus Crashed Into A Daycare In Quebec & More Are Injured
The driver of the bus has been arrested.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Two children have been killed after a bus crashed into a daycare in Quebec and several others have been injured.
In the morning on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a Société de transport de Laval (STL) bus collided with a daycare centre in the city of Laval, just north of Montreal.
Service de police de la Ville de Laval spokesperson Erika Landry announced at the scene of the incident that two children have died of their injuries and six children have been transported to hospitals in Laval and Montreal.
Police are still investigating what happened but a 51-year-old man who is an STL driver has now been arrested for dangerous driving and homicide.
According to a report from The Canadian Press, the city bus crashed through the front of the daycare, called Garderie Éducative Sainte-Rose, and police received a 911 call about the situation around 8:30 a.m. ET.
"The STL is devastated by the tragedy that occurred this morning in Laval. Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy," Laval's public transit system said in a tweet. "The Service de police de la Ville de Laval is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating."
The city of Laval tweeted about the incident at the daycare and said the city's police service will be offering "all the necessary support."
Landry, the spokesperson for Laval police, shared that a crisis centre has been set up near the daycare for children and families.
Quebec Premier François Legault called what happened on Wednesday morning "a terrible tragedy."
"There is nothing worse than being afraid for your child. I am thinking of children, parents and employees," Legault said on Twitter.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Laval's mayor Stéphane Boyer said that there is a continuing investigation underway to understand what happened.
"All my support to the parents in these difficult times," Boyer continued. "Laval is wholeheartedly with you and will be there for you."
No information on the exact ages of those who were injured and killed in the crash has been released.