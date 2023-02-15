The Two Children Who Were Killed In The Laval Bus Crash Have Been Identified
One of the children was a "ray of sunshine," her parents said.
The two children who were killed in the Laval bus crash have now been identified and one is being remembered by her parents as a "ray of sunshine."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On February 13, Jessica Therrien and Nicolas David shared a letter to their daughter Maëva David, one of the children who died when a Société de transport de Laval driver crashed a bus into a daycare.
"With your departure, too early and which should never have happened, we, as well as your big sister and your big brother, lose a real ray of sunshine which lived life to its fullest," they said in French.
They described their daughter as a little one who was "bursting with energy" but also calm and attentive when she was doing activities.
"She was capable of anything," Therrien and David said. "She always had the right word to make you laugh or to make you react."
"Her daycare was a real living environment for her, where she loved to go to play with her friends."
Maëva's parents said that she will "shine in her own way" now through what she has taught them, the memories they have with her and "the lessons learned from the unspeakable event that has made her little heart stop."
Therrien and David shared that their daughter will be their "little shooting star forever."
Along with Maëva, four-and-a-half-year-old Jacob Gauthier was also identified as a victim of the Laval bus crash, Radio-Canada reported on February 10.
Some of his relatives attended a mass at Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Church in Laval a few days after the incident to honour the children who lost their lives.
They told Radio-Canada that Jacob's father wasn't able to go to the service as he was understandably upset during this "difficult" time.
In the morning of February 8, a city bus crashed through the front of a daycare centre and police received a 911 call about what happened at around 8:30 a.m. ET.
Maëva and Jacob were killed and six injured children were transported to hospitals in Laval and Montreal.
The bus driver, Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and is now charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, Narcity Quebec reported.
