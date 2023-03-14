Two People Are Dead & Nine Are Injured After A Driver Crashed Into Pedestrians In Quebec
Among the injured are children, reports suggest.
Two people have been killed and at least nine others are injured after a pick-up truck hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui, Quebec, on Monday.
According to reports from CTV and CBC News, a 38-year-old man turned himself in to Quebec provincial police. The man has been arrested for hit-and-run causing death, with one witness suggesting the victims were spread over a distance of "hundreds" of metres.
Investigators are yet to formally confirm whether the incident was a deliberate attack, although police say the suspect is facing murder charges.
"For now, the investigation tends to show that the collision was a voluntary act committed by the suspect," said provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Helene St-Pierre, per CTV.
Officials are yet to comment on a possible motive.
Police were called to the scene at around 3 p.m. on Monday, March 13, following reports of a collision between a van and pedestrians.
The two people killed are believed to be a man in his 70s and another man in his 60s.
Among the nine injured are children, reports suggest. At least two people are in a "serious" condition, Sgt. St-Pierre confirmed.
Five of the wounded were transferred to other hospitals, including ones in Quebec City, Montreal and Rimouski.
At the Amqui hospital, where many of the injured were initially treated, a code orange had been declared. This usually indicates a disaster situation, CTV reports.
Amqui is located about 640 kilometres northeast of Montreal, and has a population of around 6,000 people, per the most recently available census data.
In response to the news of the incident, Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted, "It's shocking what has happened in Amqui. All my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders on the ground."
Sharing a similar message, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today. As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I'm keeping everyone affected in my thoughts."
He added, "And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously, and professionally."
The Sûreté de Québec said major crimes units from across the province have been deployed to support the investigation.
Psychological assistance has been offered to those who witnessed the incident, and will be available for "weeks to come," CBC reports.
It comes just over a month after a driver crashed a bus into a Quebec daycare, killing two children and injuring several more.
