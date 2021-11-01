Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

China Locked 33K Visitors In At Disneyland & It Was All Because Of One Person

Trapped in an amusement park on Halloween. What could go wrong?

China Locked 33K Visitors In At Disneyland & It Was All Because Of One Person
Michael Gordon | Dreamstime, Xankee | Dreamstime

There are worse places to get locked in than Disneyland — except when it happens on Halloween and there's an invisible virus potentially locked in there with you.

Chinese officials closed the doors to Shanghai Disneyland and reportedly held more than 33,000 people inside the park on Sunday after one guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Disneyland put on a big fireworks display while visitors awkwardly waited around for nose swabs from health care workers in protective suits. Police were also there to keep everyone in line.

In other words, it was a Halloween to remember.

Testing wrapped up on Monday, and preliminary results came back negative for everyone, state-controlled media said.

It's only the latest dramatic lockdown to happen in China, where the government takes a zero-tolerance stance on infections.

The Disneyland scare may have been triggered by one person who tested positive in the nearby city of Hangzhou after visiting the park on Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

The park says it will remain closed until Wednesday.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

A Group Of Torontonians Set Up A Pokémon Halloween Display With Nearly 100 Pumpkins

The display includes every Gen 4 Pokémon!

@adrian4evr | Instagram, Adrian Kieda

Halloween might be over, but there is still spooky fun to be had – especially if you're a Pokémon fan.

For the fourth year, Adrian Kieda, a Toronto YouTuber, has created a massive Pokémon pumpkin display on his front porch on Tarragona Boulevard in Toronto, and this year it includes over 90 pumpkins depicting gen 4 Pokémon.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Police Warn To Check Your Halloween Candy After Needle & Tablets Were Found

Parents are being told to be on the lookout.

The Lamb Family | Flickr, Belleville Police

Ontario police are warning parents to double-check their children's Halloween candy after dangerous items were found alongside the festive treats.

According to Belleville Police, two parents discovered "tablets not suitable for children to ingest" lumped in with their kid's candy, which they believe were handed in the area of Gilbert and Maple Street.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Dressed Up For Halloween & Went All Out With Their Costumes (PHOTOS)

Scottie Barnes wasn't playing around.

raptors | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors were clearly feeling the spooky spirit this Halloween and had some totally extra costume ideas.

The team was seen having a real-life monster mash, hosted by none other than Spicy P himself, or should we say "McLovin."

Keep Reading Show less

7 Of The Scariest Horror Movies You Can Stream On Halloween If You Never Want To Sleep Again

It's time to lean into spooky season! 💀

Aidan Monaghan | Netflix, Netflix

It's all well and good to watch fun Halloween classics on October 31, but if you're looking to truly scare yourself then there are some great movies that are up for the job.

Whether it's the middle of the Maryland woods, a housing estate in England or deep, dark space, these are some of the scariest horror movies that you can stream in Canada right now.

Keep Reading Show less