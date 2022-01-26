China Changed The 'Fight Club' Ending To Be Pro-Police & It's Unintentionally Hilarious
Spoiler alert: the government wins!
The first rule of Fight Club is you should obey the authorities at all times.
Wait, what?
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
The classic anti-establishment movie from 1999 just got a bizarre update to make it more government-friendly in China, and the changes are both hilarious and disturbing.
In the original movie, Edward Norton's unnamed protagonist kills his alter ego, Tyler Durden (a.k.a. Brad Pitt), then watches as a bunch of bank buildings explode. He basically lets an anarchist group blow up the modern financial system so that people can live free from rules and attachments.
But that's not the case in China's new version of the film, which reportedly appeared on the Tencent Video streaming service this month.
China's version of the movie cuts out the last 12 minutes and rewrites the ending with a block of text, according to CNN.
Censors replaced the ending with a title card that gives police the win, rather than letting society fall apart.
"Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding," the new ending reads. "After the trial, Tyler was sent to lunatic asylum (sic) receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012."
In other words, the anarchists get punished and society doesn't change.
It's unclear when the movie was altered but it caused a stir on Chinese social media this month, CNN reports.
China maintains its own closed-off, heavily-monitored version of the internet, and its censors are constantly on the lookout for political dissent and anything else that's deemed to be a threat to Chinese society.
The list of censored topics is long and extremely wide-ranging, according to reports out of China.
Citizens can't talk openly about the Tiananmen Square massacre of protesters in 1989, or about the ongoing persecution of minority Uighurs in western China, for instance. They also can't even share images of Winnie the Pooh, after he was used as a meme to mock the president several years ago.
That censorship has also led to movies being edited such as Alien: Covenant, Bohemian Rhapsody and now, Fight Club, according to Variety.
However, China is not the only country that edits movies before accepting them into the country.
"It is not unusual for products to be modified in order to be compliant with national laws and regulation," an executive who works on importing films to China told Variety.
"It is better to have 99.9% of the film shown legally to tens of millions of people than to not have it shown at all."