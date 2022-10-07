Chris Pratt Is Getting Roasted For His 'Super Mario Bros.' Voice & He Hyped It Up So Much
He said it'd be "unlike anything you've heard."
The world just got its first taste of Chris Pratt as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, and fans are more than a little disappointed.
Universal Pictures dropped the first trailer for its highly-anticipated, Nintendo-inspired animated film on Thursday. And while everyone knew that Pratt would be voicing the heroic Italian plumber, it seems like he set expectations a bit too high.
“I’m providing the voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before,” Pratt told Variety in an interview about the film in June.
But when the trailer came out on Thursday, fans were quick to point out that Mario sounds exactly like something they’ve heard before.
That something is simply Chris Pratt.
\u201cChris Pratt\u2019s Mario voice has been revealed.\u201d— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) 1665087446
“HOLY SH*T IT LITERALLY IS JUST CHRIS PRATT’S VOICE,” wrote one user.
\u201cme listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth\u201d— allegra frank (@allegra frank) 1665087918
“Good to know that Chris Pratt was hired to voice Mario as Chris Pratt,” wrote another.
“Who would have though that Chris Pratt’s big secret voice in the Mario movie would be his normal speaking voice?” tweeted a third critic.
Others pointed out that Mario is supposed to be Italian, and whatever it is that Pratt is doing, it's not an Italian accent.
\u201cme watching the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)\u201d— Bobbrush Mackwood (@Bobbrush Mackwood) 1665088802
Many fans declared that they'd simply watch the movie in French, because Mario's voice actually sounds like the video game character in that version.
\u201c@DiscussingFilm They French for the W https://t.co/PrejeLOX90\u201d— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) 1665087446
It's only the latest internet pile-on to target Pratt, who has occasionally been blasted for sharing his conservative and Christian views online.
In 2020 for example, Marvel fans declared him the worst "Chris" in the MCU films, in an internet debate that pitted the Star-Lord actor against Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Evans (Captain America).
The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars the voices of Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser) and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong).
The movie is due out on April 7, 2023.