A Super Mario Bros. Movie Got Announced & The Internet Is Already Trying To Re-Cast It

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, step right up!

Phillip Maguire | Dreamstime, @sethrogen | Instagram

The internet does not waste time when it is upset, which is why it's no surprise that plenty of people have already suggested different casting options for the new Super Mario Bros. movie.

The film, which was only announced by Nintendo on Thursday, September 23, is set to debut on December 21, 2022, with a star-studded cast — but not the cast that people online would like.

The A-list voice cast for the animated films includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The biggest point of contention for people seemed to be Pratt as Mario, a role that some people said should've gone to Danny DeVito, while others suggested a classic Italian-American pairing of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino as Mario and Luigi.

Pratt posted on Instagram to say that it was a "dream" to play the role (he's a fan of the OG Super Mario games) and even tried his hand at a Mario voice, albeit not the one he's actually using in the movie.

It's not all bad for the voice actors, however, because the casting of Jack Black and Seth Rogen as Bowser and Donkey Kong respectively seems to be going over well.

So well, in fact, that someone edited Rogen's iconic laugh over a video of DK and, well, the casting director might've nailed this one.

