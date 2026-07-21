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Circle K's Rock, Paper, Prizes is back on & you could win $25K by playing on your phone

Four huge cash prizes and over two million instant wins are up for grabs.

Person using the Circle K app with the Rock Paper Prizes game. Right: Two friends looking an app on a smartphone.

Circle K app with Rock Paper Prizes. Right: Friends using app.

Narcity Media, Katya Wolf | Pexels
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

It's Rock, Paper, Prizes time again at Circle K! The popular game is back for its 8th year in a row, offering Canadians the chance to win one of four $25,000 prizes plus more than 2 million instant wins.

From now until September 14, you can play Rock, Paper, Prizes on the new Circle K Canada mobile app. Each day, you get a chance to win by playing a classic game of rock, paper, scissors — just pick your move, win two out of three rounds, and you'll earn the chance to unlock a prize.

Along with the chance to win one of four $25,000 cash grand prizes, you could also score one of five $2,000 Circle K fuel gift cards sponsored by Hershey, one of six Fizz cellphones and one of 5,200 $15 Pet Valu® Family of Stores eGift Cards.

And that's on top of more than two million instant prizes, including fan favourites like Red Bull, Celsius, Electrolit, Takis, C4, Hershey, Fuze, Snickers and more.

Download the Circle K Canada app to get your daily chance at a Rock, Paper, Prizes reward and stay up to date on the latest games, exclusive coupons, and promotional offers that make every stop at Circle K feel like a win.

To play the daily game and find the nearest Circle K locations, Canadians can download the Circle K Canada app by:

  • Texting APP to 247253 for the Circle K Canada app
  • Downloading the app directly from the app store and creating an account
Canada Money
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