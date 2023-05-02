Circle K's Giving Away Free Froster For A Year This Month & Entering Is Super Easy
Your next pit stop could really pay off.
While long warm summer days aren't here just yet, there's a good chance you've already got a smile on your face, a spring in your step and an urge to embrace some classic summer vibes as you say "adios!" to another winter.
And one thing that always brings back the summer mood is a sweet and refreshing Froster.
Whether it reminds you of beach road trips, chilling between classes or just goofing around with your BFF — dropping into a Circle K to design your perfect Froster flavour combo is always a sunny cruise down memory lane.
Whatever your fond Froster memories may be, Circle K is giving you a great reason to enjoy one again: a shot at winning free Froster for a year!
This month, Circle K is giving Canadians in Ontario and Western Canada the opportunity to win a perfect prize just in time for summer — and it's super easy to enter.
From May 2 to 29, simply stop by Circle K and buy a Froster to collect your unique entry code. Then, head online and provide the code to be entered into the draw. If you're in Western Canada, enter your code here, and if you're in Ontario, enter here.
And that's all you have to do to be in the running to sip on free Froster for a whole year.
Plus, you get a unique code every time you buy a Froster, which means you can have multiple chances at winning the big prize.
The hard part is deciding which flavours to get.
With 11 icy-cold options available to enjoy straight up, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Crush Lime and Dr Pepper, the only limit is your imagination. For a limited time, you can try Sour Patch Kids Lemonade too.
And that's before you mix it up with soft serve.
Next time you head past a Circle K, don't forget to pick up your favourite Froster and grab your entry code. It could pay off big time!
Circle K's giving away free Froster for a year
When: From 12:01 a.m. ET, May 2 until 11:59 p.m ET, May 29, 2023
Address: Circle K locations in Ontario and Western Canada.Details: Head to Circle K during the contest and buy a Froster to receive a unique code to enter online to be in the running to win free Froster for a year. Ontario customers can enter the contest here, and customers in Western Canada can enter here.
To find out more about Circle K, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.