Competition bureau to publish a call for information on grocery pricing policies
Canada's competition bureau will move next week to begin gathering information on retail grocery pricing policies.
The agency is tasked with protecting and promoting competition for the benefit for Canadian consumers and businesses.
In June, the bureau launched an investigation of competition in the grocery sector, including potential problems in production, processing, transportation, distribution and pricing.
The bureau is also investigating how items are priced on store shelves and how consumers buy them using tools such as loyalty programs.
The bureau is examining algorithmic pricing, shrinkflation, and skimpflation, which refers to selling a lower quality product for the same price.
This latest investigation will build on the findings of the bureau's 2023 retail grocery market study, which found greater competition could help lower prices and spur innovation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.
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