Anand hosting conference today on returning Ukrainian children from Russian abduction

Conference today on returning Ukrainian children
Conference today on returning Ukrainian children
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand speaks at a fireside conversation at the University of Ottawa, marking four years since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is co-hosting a global meeting in Toronto today aimed at advancing work to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russian officials.

In 2024, the Trudeau government co-launched with Ukraine an international coalition of nations working to return Ukrainian children abducted since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Those efforts have led to the return of hundreds of children, and countries have expanded that work to include adult civilians and prisoners of war taken from parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

The two days of meetings involve ministers from European countries and non-governmental organizations, and are expected to hear from Ukrainians who returned from Russian captivity.

Since March 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior Russian official have been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant on charges of unlawful deportation and transfer of children.

Ukraine and its allies believe Russia has effectively abducted tens of thousands of children, placing many into Russian families where they are made to reject Ukrainian culture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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