Conservative caucus meets in B.C. ahead of return to Parliament next week
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to address his caucus members today as they meet in Penticton, B.C., before heading back to Parliament Hill.
Poilievre is fresh off a trip to New York, where he made his pitch to American media outlets for a return to tariff-free trade with the United States.
Back at home, Poilievre has made it clear his party plans to focus on affordability issues.
It's been a tumultuous summer in conservative circles, with public infighting about the direction of the federal party drawing in some members of Parliament.
The Conservatives are polling well behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals and the trade war with the U.S. has dominated the news cycle this summer.
Poilievre is set to hold a campaign-style rally on the weekend in Brantford, Ont., where Larry Brock is set to resign as the area's Conservative MP this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.
By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.