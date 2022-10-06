Constance Wu Says Simu Liu Gave A 'Sincere Apology' After Taking 'A Crack' At Her (VIDEO)
"I was sitting there alone, trying not to cry in a public setting."
Constance Wu recently opened up on Red Table Talk about the backlash she faced after her tweets about Fresh Off The Boat a few years ago led to her being "punished" and "mocked."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Wednesday, October 5, the Crazy Rish Asians actress chatted with the hosts of the show while promoting her new book Making A Scene, where she recounts how the intense reaction from the scenario led to her eventually considering suicide.
While no one at the time knew she was struggling and had at one point been checked into a psychiatric hospital, she detailed a time when Canadian celeb Simu Liu took a crack at her when he hosted an event by Character Media. However, she explained he eventually "did the right thing."
Wu shared that she had been invited to the event to celebrate the success of Fresh Of The Boat and the youngsters on the show, but initially wasn't sure about attending.
"There was so much controversy around me that I was like, 'if I go people are just gonna want to talk about the tweets' and like, I love my kids on the show so much," she said. "I want this to be a moment for them to celebrate."
"And also I told them, I don't want anybody to make fun of it because I'm still in a very raw place and like I'm not ready to be mocked for it," Wu continued. "They didn't know I had a suicide attempt. But I expressed that, like, I can't deal with that."
The event promised her that it would only be "warm energy and positive vibes towards her," but unfortunately, that was not the case.
"They sat me like in the front row and like had all these cameras on me. And within 10 minutes, the host of the show, like, made a crack at me," Wu said of Liu.
"I was sitting there alone, trying not to cry in a public setting and the whole audience was like, 'Ooh,'" Wu said of the moment. "They had promised they wouldn't mock me, and they did it right off the bat."
"It almost felt like they were setting me up for it and it truly felt like a betrayal from the Asian American community. A couple months prior to that, I was in the emergency room."
That being said, she did not appear to hold any grudge against Liu.
"Simu did the right thing and he apologized," she explained. "And it was a sincere apology."
Wu's book Making A Scene is out now.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.