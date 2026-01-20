Costco Canada is selling Levi's jeans for over 40% less than Amazon right now

People are obsessed!

A stack of Levis jeans. Right: A Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale in Canada is selling Levi's jeans for way less than they usually go for.

Morgan Leet | Narcity, Helmiyousif | Dreamstime
Contributor

Costco Canada is selling popular Levi's jeans for way less than they typically go for, so if you want to stock up on denim, run to a Costco warehouse.

There's nothing quite like discovering an amazing Costco find, and people are obsessed with the Costco Levi's jeans, shouting out the deals on social media.

Depending on the location and the stock they have, you can find these straight-leg women's Levi's jeans for just $36.99. There's a range of washes too, so you can opt for light or dark jeans. On Amazon Canada, these Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans are going for $64.12 (for a size 32 short), so you're getting them for about 42% less at Costco. On Amazon, the prices do vary from $55 to $89, depending on the size.

A stack of Levis jeans at a store. Levis Jeans at Costco Canada.Morgan Leet | Narcity

TikTokers all around Canada have shared Levi's Costco finds, and you might get lucky and find some different styles at your local Costco.

@melissataylork

Such a good find! So cute! 😍 #costcocanada #costcocanada🇨🇦 #levis #jeans #canada

People have found high-waisted mom jeans and even cute Levi's corduroy jackets while shopping.

@jsapproved

are you getting these @Levi’s mom jeans from Costco Canada? 🇨🇦 @Costco Wholesale #costcofinds #costcocanada #costcotiktok

Costco strikes again!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco findcostco canada
CanadaDeals
  • Narcity Shopping Editor
    Narcity's Shopping Editors curate the best deals, trending products, affordable dupes, and seasonal shopping finds for Canadians. All items featured are independently researched, selected, and written by Narcity's editorial team — not sponsored — to help readers discover useful, popular, and budget-friendly products from retailers Canadians shop every day.

