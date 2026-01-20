Costco Canada is selling Levi's jeans for over 40% less than Amazon right now
Costco Canada is selling popular Levi's jeans for way less than they typically go for, so if you want to stock up on denim, run to a Costco warehouse.
There's nothing quite like discovering an amazing Costco find, and people are obsessed with the Costco Levi's jeans, shouting out the deals on social media.
Depending on the location and the stock they have, you can find these straight-leg women's Levi's jeans for just $36.99. There's a range of washes too, so you can opt for light or dark jeans. On Amazon Canada, these Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans are going for $64.12 (for a size 32 short), so you're getting them for about 42% less at Costco. On Amazon, the prices do vary from $55 to $89, depending on the size.
TikTokers all around Canada have shared Levi's Costco finds, and you might get lucky and find some different styles at your local Costco.
People have found high-waisted mom jeans and even cute Levi's corduroy jackets while shopping.
