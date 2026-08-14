18 Kirkland Signature products at Costco that are cheaper than No Name items at Loblaws
One of the products has a $14 price difference!
Grocery stores in Canada have store brands that offer a better value for shoppers than name brands.
You can find so many Kirkland Signature products at Costco, including a few that are cheaper than store-brand items at other retailers.
That includes food like bagels, honey, cream cheese, olive oil and granola bars, and household items like freezer bags, toilet paper and dryer sheets.
If you want to save money when grocery shopping, some Kirkland items have big price differences with No Name versions.
So, here are a bunch of Kirkland Signature products at Costco Canada warehouses that are cheaper than No Name items at Loblaws stores.
Bagels
Kirkland Signature bagels. Right: No Name bagels.
It costs $7.99 for two 750-gram bags of Kirkland Signature bagels, which works out ot $0.53 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.99 for a 510-gram bag of No Name bagels, which breaks down to $0.58 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland product is a few cents cheaper per 100 grams than the No Name item at Loblaws.
Frozen strawberries
Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries. Right: No Name frozen strawberries.
It costs $15.99 for a 2.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries.
It costs $18 for a two-kilogram bag of No Name frozen strawberries.
The prices don't need to be compared to how much of the product you get because the Kirkland product is cheaper and bigger!
You save $2.01 with Kirkland Signature at Costco and get 500 grams more of the frozen strawberries.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: No Name cream cheese.
You can get a pack of four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese for $9.99 at Costco.
That price breaks down to $2.49 per block and $0.99 per 100 grams.
It costs $3.99 for a 250-gram block of No Name cream cheese at Loblaws.
That works out to $1.59 per 100 grams.
So, it's $0.60 cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland cream cheese.
Marble cheese
Kirkland Signature marble cheese. Right: No Name marble cheese.
A 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature marble cheese costs $15.99 at Costco, which works out to $1.39 per 100 grams.
At Loblaw, a 700-gram block of No Name marble cheese costs $10.99. That price breaks down to $1.57 per 100 grams.
You pay $0.18 less per 100 grams for Costco's Kirkland item.
Frozen berry blend
Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend. Right: No Name frozen berry blend.
It costs $17.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend with blackberries, raspberries and blueberries.
It costs $18 for a two-kilogram bag of No Name frozen berry blend with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries.
Costco's Kirkland product is cheaper by one cent.
Frozen blueberries
Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries. Right: No Name frozen blueberries.
You can get a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries for $13.99 at Costco.
A two-kilogram bag of No Name frozen blueberries costs $18 at Loblaws.
There is a $4.01 price difference between these stores, and the Kirkland version is the cheapest.
Liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey. Right: No Name liquid honey.
It costs $24.99 for a three-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco.
It costs $38.99 for a three-kilogram bottle of No Name liquid honey at Loblaws.
Even though these products are so similar in size and product packaging, there's a huge price difference.
Costco's Kirkland item is $14 cheaper than the No Name product at Loblaws!
Pecans
Kirkland Signature pecan halves. Right: No Name pecan halves.
You can get a 907-gram bag of Kirkland Signature pecan halves for $21.49 at Costco, which works out to $2.36 per 100 grams.
It costs $18 for a 400-gram bag of No Name pecan halves at Loblaws, which breaks down to $4.50 per 100 grams.
The Kirkland version of this product is $2.14 cheaper per 100 grams.
Crushed red pepper flakes
Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes. Right: No Name crushed red pepper flakes.
A 283-gram tub of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes costs $5.49, which breaks down to $2.66 per 100 grams.
It costs $10 for a 360-gram tub of No Name crushed red pepper flakes, which works out to $2.77 per 100 grams.
You pay $0.11 less per 100 grams for the Kirkland item compared to the No Name product.
Ground cinnamon
Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon. Right: No Name ground cinnamon.
At Costco, a 303-gram tub of Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon is $6.99. That price breaks down to $2.30 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has a 500-gram tub of No Name ground cinnamon for $11. That works out to $2.20 per 100 grams.
You pay $0.10 less per 100 grams at Costco than at Loblaws.
Whole black peppercorns
Kirkland Signature whole black peppercorns. Right: No Name whole black peppercorns.
It costs $9.99 for a 400-gram tub of Kirkland Signature whole black peppercorns, which works out to $2.49 per 100 grams.
It costs $16 for a 575-gram tub of No Name whole black peppercorns, which works out to $2.78 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland product is $0.29 cheaper per 100 grams than the No Name item at Loblaws.
Extra virgin olive oil
Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil. Right: No Name extra virgin olive oil.
Costco has a two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil for $21.99, which means you pay $1.09 per 100 millilitres.
A three-litre bottle of No Name extra virgin olive oil costs $36 at Loblaws, which works out to $1.20 per 100 millilitres.
The store-brand version at Costco is $0.11 cheaper per 100 millilitres even though the Loblaws item is bigger.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Right: No Name chocolate chip granola bars.
You can get a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars for $13.49 at Costco.
That price breaks down to $0.87 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.99 for a 120-gram box of No Name chocolate chip granola bars at Loblaws.
That works out to $2.49 per 100 grams.
Both of these products are dupes of name-brand Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars, but Costco has the cheaper store-brand version.
It's $1.62 cheaper per 100 grams for Costco's Kirkland product.
Chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars. Right: No Name chocolate-dipped granola bars.
It costs $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars, which works out to $1.14 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.99 for a 120-gram box of No Name chocolate-dipped granola bars, which breaks down to $2.49 per 100 grams.
Both of these items are dupes of name-brand Quaker Dipps granola bars, but Costco's store-brand version is the cheapest.
It's $1.35 cheaper per 100 grams for the item at the wholesale retailer.
Microwave popcorn
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: No Name microwave popcorn.
You can get a 4.1-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn for $19.99 at Costco.
That means you pay $0.48 per 100 grams.
It costs $6 for an 820-gram box of No Name microwave popcorn at Loblaws.
That price breaks down to $0.73 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland product is $0.25 cheaper per 100 grams than the No Name item you can get at Loblaws.
Freezer bags
Kirkland Signature medium freezer bags. Right: No Name medium freezer bags.
It costs $19.49 for six packs of Kirkland Signature medium freezer bags with 44 bags each, which works out to $0.07 per bag.
It costs $6 for a box of No Name medium freezer bags with 40 bags, which breaks down to $0.15 per bag.
You can save $0.08 per bag if you buy the Kirkland version at Costco rather than the No Name version at Loblaws.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper. Right: No Name toilet paper.
A pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper with 30 rolls costs $23.99 at Costco. That means you pay $0.79 per roll.
A pack of No Name toilet paper with six rolls costs $5 at Loblaws. That price breaks down to $0.83 per roll.
It's $0.04 cheaper per roll for the Kirkland item than the No Name product.
Dryer sheets
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets. Right: No Name dryer sheets.
It costs $15.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature dryer sheets with two boxes that have 250 sheets, which breaks down to $0.03 per sheet.
It costs $9 for a box of No Name dryer sheets with 200 sheets, which works out to $0.04 per sheet.
Costco's Kirkland product is one cent cheaper per sheet.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.