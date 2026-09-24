Ottawa orders Appeal Court to review murder convictions of two Saskatchewan sisters

Courts to review 2 Saskatchewan murder convictions
Courts to review 2 Saskatchewan murder convictions
Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance, from left, speak to media outside Court of King's Bench in Yorkton, Sask., Monday, March 27, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
Writer

Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser has ordered the courts to reopen the case of two Saskatchewan sisters who spent almost three decades in prison for what may be wrongful murder convictions.

Fraser says he is sending the case of Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance back to an Appeal Court for a review.

Fraser, in a statement Thursday, cited reasonable grounds to conclude that a miscarriage of justice occurred in the 1994 convictions.

"My decision does not decide guilt or innocence, as that will rest with the courts," Fraser said.

"Our responsibility is to make sure Canadians can trust their justice system, and that means, in rare cases, returning cases to the courts."

Fraser noted there is new information that was not before the courts during the trial or during the appeal.

A judge granted the sisters bail in 2023, citing concerns surrounding the convictions.

The two were found guilty of second-degree murder in the 1993 stabbing death of 70-year-old farmer Anthony Dolff near Kamsack, Sask., about 270 kilometres northeast of Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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