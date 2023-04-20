Cross-Border Shopping? Here’s What You’ll Find Cheaper On Each Side Of The US-Mexico Border
From clothing to doctor visits, here's where you'll save some money.💰
If you have the commodity to visit two different countries on a regular — or sometimes daily — basis, you might know there are some things you can find cheaper on each side. So, if you’re planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border soon, you might want to consider some fun and economy-friendly shopping.
Knowing which products and services to get in each country will save you a buck, and your wallet might definitely thank you for it.
In order to identify which goods are cheaper in each country, we asked ChatGPT to sort out several things that you can find for cheap in Mexico compared to the United States and vice versa.
Without further updo, here are some items and services you can save money on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Mexico side
Food
According to the AI platform, basic food items like fruits, vegetables, and meat are cheaper in Mexico due to lower transportation costs and production.
So, if you need to buy some products to fill your kitchen pantry with, ChatGPT suggests Mexico is the best option. However, it’s important to check the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regulations before travelers take food products back with them to American territory.
Global crowd-sourced database Numbeo states that some food items in Mexico are, indeed, way less expensive compared to the United States.
For instance, one pound of tomato costs around $0.66 in Mexico, while you could spend an average of $2.06 for the same product in America.
Additionally, Mexico uses a term known as "canasta básica," which are several food items considered essential for Mexican families. The price of these products is regulated by the government.
Restaurants seem to be cheaper in Mexico too. Numbeo data states that a McDonald’s meal in Mexico costs about $6.65 compared to the $10 price in the U.S.
It might be a good plan to spend some time visiting a restaurant in Mexico and saving some money at the same time.
Dental care
ChatGPT suggests that dental procedures, like cleanings, fillings, and crowns, can be significantly cheaper in Mexico compared to the United States.
International medical company Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC) states that Mexico is a popular place for dental tourism due to lower prices and the country’s proximity to the U.S., which can result in shorter travel times.
Additionally, Mexico is among the best countries in the world for medical tourism and overseas healthcare, according to a Nomad Capitalist publication.
Alcohol
If you’re planning to visit some bars and clubs in Mexico and enjoy a couple of your favorite drinks, don’t be surprised if the check comes cheaper than what you usually end up paying in the U.S.
The AI platform suggests that prices in beverages like beer, wine, and —of course — tequila are typically cheaper in Mexico due to the lower production costs and taxes.
Numbeo comparisons between the American and Mexican price tags of things show that the average price of a domestic beer in Mexico is around $2.22, while consumers pay an average of $6 in The States.
Wine lovers can expect to pay about $11.08 for a bottle in Mexico and around $13 in The United States.
If you’re looking for tequila, a bottle of Tequila Herradura costs around $27.66 in Walmart Mexico. On the other hand, you’ll find that same bottle in Total Wine for a price of $45.99.
So, cheers to your trip to Mexico!
Doctor visits & medication
It is widely known that healthcare in America is very expensive. However, this doesn’t apply to every country, and visiting a doctor in Mexico can actually be affordable for many travelers.
According to an article by International Living, a magazine providing information about global travel, living, retiring, and investing, healthcare in Mexico is good and much cheaper compared to the U.S.
The previously mentioned article states that a routine doctor visit can cost you around $40 to $150, a specialist exam costs between $50 to $75, completed blood work can result in a $50 to $80 spending, and an x-ray has a price of $24 to $30 in Mexico.
ChatGPT also suggests that prescription drugs are up to 70% cheaper in Mexico.
Health information website Verywell Health confirms the AI platform’s response. "The price difference is so great that some Americans travel to Mexico to take advantage of the savings," the publication reads. "In addition, some prescription medications in the U.S. are sold over the counter in Mexico."
The U.S. side
Clothing
While you can find cheap clothing in Latin American countries, there are certain widely popular brands you can find for cheap in the United States compared to Mexico. According to ChatGPT, prices are lower on the American side due to a more competitive market and greater availability.
If you’re in the U.S., shopping for American brands is a good option as you’re more likely to pay less. Some popular American names are Levi’s GAP, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, American Eagle, Coach, and Michael Kors, among others.
Additionally, the U.S. has also been called the best place to buy denim.
Electronics
If you’re thinking of getting a new iPhone or MacBook, ChatGPT suggests it is cheaper to buy these products on the American side compared to Mexico due to lower taxes and the U.S. being a larger market.
According to Latin American e-commerce company Linio, in 2018, the price for an iPhone X 64GB in Mexico was $1,215.03, while The States had the same smartphone listed for a total of $999.66.
Things seem to have stayed the same. The latest model of the MacBook Air 13.6” laptop with an Apple M2 chip, 8GB memory, and 256GB SSD is listed for $1,049 at Best Buy. In Mexico, Liverpool department stores sell the same computer for around $1,409.
So, if you’re a tech enthusiast, you might want to wait to be on American soil to shop for your favorite things.
Cars
According to ChatGPT, buying a car in the U.S. can be significantly cheaper compared to Mexico because of lower taxes, greater availability, and a larger market.
Car insurance company Get Jerry states that after soaring prices in the automotive industry during recent years, buying a vehicle in Mexico can sometimes cost you less. It depends on the car that you’re getting.
For example, a Kia Rio has an average price of $15,362 in Mexico and $17,305 in the U.S. In addition, a Nissan Versa costs around $14,792 in Mexico and $16,898 in The States.
On the other hand, if you’re looking to get a Dodge Ram Longhorn, you’d pay around $58,275 in the United States and $66,972 in Mexico.
Get Jerry explains that the different prices have a lot to do with market demand.
Household items
Household items like cleaning products, furniture, and appliances can cost you less in the United States due to a more competitive market and greater availability, the AI platform suggests.
By comparing the different markets, we found that Soriana marketplaces in Mexico sell a Samsung French Door refrigerator for approximately $1,401, while The Home Depot in The States sells that same fridge for $1,298.
For cleaning products, a Tide/Downy 154oz detergent costs $21.49 at Target. Soriana lists the same product for $26.59.
Doing part of your grocery shopping on the American side might be a good idea!
However you decide to spend your money, it’s important to note that prices can always vary depending on specific locations and stores. So, ChatGPT recommends comparing prices before making a purchase.