Chip And Joanna Gaines Have A Massive Net Worth & Here's What They've Been Up To
They built a home renovation empire in Texas. 🏠
For 10 years now, TV watchers have enjoyed Chip and Joanna Gaines' house design and remodeling abilities on both their HGTV series Fixer Upper and countless other shows displayed on the Magnolia Network.
From that success, the Texas couple has built a mega empire based out of Waco, TX that helped them earn the enormous combined net worth they have now.
Whether you know them from their TV shows that gave you a ship-lap obsession, or you see their products in Target's home section, you're bound to have seen their work in some capacity, and their wealth continues accumulating.
How much are Chip and Joanna Gaines worth?
The TV-famous Texas couple is currently worth a combined $50 million from all of their business ventures, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
All of that income is earned from their house renovation empire Magnolia Homes, which includes Waco's popular Magnolia Market and silos, the television network they sold to HBO last year, and their line of "Hearth & Hand" houseware collection offered at Target.
Does Chip and Joanna still own Magnolia?
While Chip and Jo no longer "own" Magnolia Network, they still, indeed, own all of their Magnolia business in Waco, TX, and often hold events in the area.
The design couple opened the expansive North Texas grounds to the public in 2015 offering an array of shops, restaurants and experiences that feel like they've entered a monochromatic Fixer Upper wonderland, which the Gaines' fans flock to.
Even Chip has joked about selling the Silos but, nope, they still own it all!
Where do Chip and Joanna live now?
It's no secret the Gaines Family love Waco, TX, as they apparently live on a farm not too far from the bustling life at Magnolia in the quiet countryside, according to Waco Heart of Texas.
Joanna regularly posts their farmstead on Instagram showing off the latest happenings with their animals and the gorgeous flowers in bloom.
Even though they renovate plenty of Texas properties on their shows, including the popular "Waco Castle" and a few Airbnb estates, they typically don't take up residence in them.