The Texas Winter Storm Has Been Brutal & People Are Handling It Like Pro Athletes (VIDEOS)
Texans were doing what in the snow?!
Since Monday, Winter Storm Mara has been unrelenting to Texas by dropping snow, sleet, and freezing rains that have created icy road conditions all over the northern and central parts of the state.
Many Texans aren't letting the brutal conditions stop them from being, well, Texans. Various viral social media posts show the silly and just plain head-scratching ways people are dealing with the weather.
A Facebook post from Dallas Texas TV shows one person snowboarding down the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas as if it were a Winter Olympics competition.
With over 290K views and 8,000 likes, people are equally impressed with them as they are worried about the person's safety out on the icy roads. We definitely don't suggest trying this!
A few users also couldn’t help but leave an "only in Texas" type of comment.
Possibly further proving that notion, another viral post from NBC DFW shows a man taking his massive airboat for a spin on an icy road in Princeton, TX.
The man looks to be having the time of his life while he slides around the tiny streets of his small town.
Some Texans aren't so lucky, though. As of this morning, data shows over 280,000 households around the state are without electricity.
The Weather Channel reports that the ice storm will spread into parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Tennessee, lasting throughout tonight and dying out after Thursday.
