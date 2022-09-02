You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Let the season begin! 🎃
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto.
One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
Pumpkin Nights is a festival of all things fall and pumpkins which will be held in both Dallas, TX, and Austin, TX for the months of September through October.
It's the most magical world dedicated to the orange squash that makes for a cute date night or Halloween hang for friends.
@dallaslovelist
#DallasLoveList // 👻 We’re just here to share the spookiest spots in DFW this year and you’re gonna want to get tickets to Pumpkin Nights ASAP!🎃
The whole path is about half a mile long at each location taking place on local farms for the season.
You can walk through decorated winding paths that will lead you through multiple giant installations that are the perfect photo backdrop.
You won't find any gorey scares here.
It's simply a land of wonder to explore as you'll encounter various structures made out of artificial pumpkins like a 40-foot-long dragon, a spider, a huge jack-o-lantern, and other random whimsy.
Food and drink will be offered by several vendors to enjoy during your experience, which will be announced at a later date.
The trail will open on September 22 and end on October 30, 2022 from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Tickets will officially go on sale on September 7 and must be bought online ahead of arrival.
Pumpkin Nights
Price: $18+
When: September 22, 2022 - October 30, 2022
Address: Pioneer Farms Dr. Austin, TX 78754 and 4016 W. Division St. Arlington, TX 76012
Why You Need To Go: It's the most magical world dedicated to the orange squash.