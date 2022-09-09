Texas Has 3 Of The Most Frightening Haunted Attractions In The US & They’re Scary AF
They've been certified as "Top Haunts"!
As October inches closer, those seasonal feelings might start to creep over and you soon might become in the mood for a true scare. Sure, you can binge all the scary movies you want, but nothing beats something a little more immersive like local haunted houses and experiences.
If you aren't just looking for any regular encounter, there are three absolutely frightening spots located in Texas that have actually been certified as "top haunts" by the Haunted Attraction Association.
Fortunately, the spots are scattered across the state and each offers different bone-chilling elements of fear to endure.
If you're looking to enter a world full of scary clowns or jaunt through a dark forest full of gorey characters, Creepy Hollow Haunted House in Rosharon, TX might give you your fill.
You can also visit the Dallas area for an unnerving witchy adventure at Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano, TX which tells the story of the most horrifying coven.
The other Texas location to be certified is Austin's House Of Torment offering three different stories to explore involving various "tormented" monsters and supernatural beings to rattle your bones.
Wherever you choose, you're in for a terrifying night as they all met the HAA's requirements for becoming an ultimate spooky haunt.
According to the website, they judge locations based on things like customer safety measures being met, and even the level of education employees receive from the companies putting on the attractions.
The HAA did not yet respond to Narcity's request for clarification of the 10 criteria used to certify the 49 U.S. attractions on their site.