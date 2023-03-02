Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged & Her Fiancé Asked The Rapper For His Permission
It was all thanks to Hailie Jade's birthday cake! 💍
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Evan McClintock and the couple shared their love story on her podcast, Just A Little Shady.
McClintock revealed how he asked his soon-to-be father-in-law for his blessing before he popped the question on February 4.
The rapper's daughter published the proposal on her Instagram page on February 6 with her ring and champagne, however, her fiancé revealed the planning process took a while.
He said on the episode that he had been shopping for a ring in-store but didn't purchase one until the day after Christmas, which happened to also be the day after her birthday.
McClintock had been thinking about it since summer but didn't ask her father until a family celebration for Hailie around the holidays.
"I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," he said. When Eminem went downstairs to grab his daughter's cake he saw a perfect time. "I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like 'alright, I got to do it right now.'"
He followed her father to grab her birthday cake and asked him then.
Hailie Jade revealed she had no idea the engagement was happening, she was even irritated with the way her man was acting that day. Little did she know, he was trying to plan the perfect evening out and get her to the restaurant on time.
She mentioned looking back, she should have known it was happening but missed all the signs.
According to the duo, they met around six or seven years ago at Michigan State University from being involved in the same friendship circles.
McClintock graduated with an Economics degree and is now an Enterprise Growth Executive in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Industry, his LinkedIn reads.
It's a bit different from following in his father-in-law's footsteps, but they are happy as can be. Narcity will be keeping an eye out for any future wedding plans!