Dozens of homes damaged after Nunavut power outage

Dozens of homes without heat after days-long power outage in Nunavut hamlet
Dozens of homes damaged after Nunavut power outage
Houses in the hamlet of Gjoa Haven, Nvt., are seen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
Writer

The minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation says heating systems in at least 24 homes were damaged during a days-long power outage in the hamlet of Gjoa Haven.

Minister Cecile Nelvana Lyall says six families have been displaced and are staying with friends or family through a billeting system co-ordinated by the hamlet and the Nunavut Emergency Management.

The outage began April 8, and the community was without power for about three days.

Qulliq Energy Corporation said workers were having trouble restoring power in Gjoa Haven due to high winds.

Canada's emergency management minister approved a request over the weekend from the Nunavut government to deploy the Canadian Rangers to the community.

The power outage also threatened the community's water system, triggering a local state of emergency.

Lyall said in a statement that a plumber arrived in Gjoa Haven on Monday after weather conditions permitted flights to land.

A second plumber was scheduled to arrive Wednesday with another two expected Sunday.

"Efforts are also underway to secure the support of oil burner mechanics to assist with ongoing repair work in the community," she said.

"To the Nunavut Housing Corporation’s knowledge, no further homes have been damaged since the outage."

She said the corporation doesn't have information about privately owned homes affected in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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