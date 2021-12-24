Easy But Impressive Cocktails To Show Your Friends You're The Bartender Of The Group
Martinis, punch, G&Ts and more.
It's winter in Canada and seasonal celebrations are in full swing. But having to bundle up in five layers to go out for a drink is just not the vibe.
A much more tempting option: cozying up with your people for an at-home happy hour.
Turn your living room into your own lounge that'll put any pub to shame. Serve up snacks, turn on some good tunes and craft a few tasty cocktails.
Don't know how to whip up a perfect martini cocktail or cheerful bowl of punch? Add these easy but impressive recipes using GREY GOOSE® Vodka, PATRÓN® Tequila, BACARDI® Rum, MARTINI® Vermouth and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin to your repertoire.
All you need are a few staple bar-cart items, some ice and garnishes that you can get at your nearest grocery store
Pom Pom Punch
Punch is pretty much the official party drink, and this adult-friendly recipe is a crowd pleaser. It’s eight parts PATRÓN Reposado Tequila, one bottle of red wine (pinot noir is recommended), nine parts pear brandy, eight parts orange juice and two parts ginger beer.
Add pear and apple slices, orange wheels and some seasonal fruit to a pitcher. Mix away, pour over ice, garnish as you wish and enjoy! This recipe serves 10 and can be made the day before so you can spend more time with your guests.
Classic Dry Martini
This timeless fave is as easy to make as it is sophisticated — and with just three ingredients, it only takes a couple of minutes to prepare.
Just add 50 milliltres GREY GOOSE Vodka, 10 millilitres of MARTINI Extra Dry Vermouth and a dash of orange bitters to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake or stir, then strain into a martini cocktail glass and garnish with a twist of lemon.
Torino Fizz
Who doesn’t love a bubbly drink? Add some sparkle to your night with a Torino Fizz.
Add one-and-a-half parts MARTINI Rosso Vermouth to a glass, add ice, then stir in three parts MARTINI Prosecco. Skewer an orange peel and olive to celebrate with your friends in style.
Cranberry G&T
This festive twist on a classic G&T will be your new go-to cocktail. Just combine one-and-a-half ounces BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin, two ounces of premium tonic water and two ounces of cranberry juice to a balloon glass filled with ice.
Add a lime wedge (or two if your guests like things extra sour), a few cranberries and make a toast to the finer things in life.
Reserva BACARDI
Okay, not exactly a cocktail, but who's not impressed by expertly poured fine liquor? If you really want to show your friends you know your stuff, keep a bottle of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish on your bar cart.
This sipping rum is best enjoyed on the rocks and by a roaring fire (real life or streamed on TV, it's all good).
These cocktail recipes are great for any occasion, from a casual Friday night to an upscale birthday. Plus, they’re simple to master and easy to make while entertaining.
Once you’re a pro, stock your bar cart with the essential spirits — GREY GOOSE Vodka, PATRÓN Tequila, BACARDI Rum, MARTINI Vermouth and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin. You can find them at your local liquor store. Then, it’s time to get creative with exciting syrups and garnishes.
