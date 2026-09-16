Eby says NDP needs to be 'election ready' in B.C., but offers no date

Eby says NDP needs to be 'election ready'
Eby says NDP needs to be 'election ready'
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to attendees outside the new Stride Avenue Community School built to replace the former school that opened on the site in 1929, in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

British Columbia Premier David Eby says he's told his legislators that they need to be "election ready," amid disruption posed by the trade war with the United States.

Eby says Cheryl Oates, his former acting chief of staff, will manage the party's campaign for the next election, whenever it is called.

His comments come amid disarray in the Opposition B.C. Conservative Party, with nine members leaving and Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay running in a byelection to be held later this month for a seat in the legislature. 

The premier says at an unrelated news conference that he's told both Elections BC and the NDP caucus that they need to be prepared for an election, although he doesn't have any announcement to make on the timing of a vote. 

Eby says his government has a one-seat majority after the death of New Democrat Joan Phillip, while two NDP legislators have cancer.

But he says his government remains focused on the threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada, and it's important British Columbians get a say about the "incredible disruption." 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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