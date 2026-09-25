EQAO standardized test success rates up slightly from previous year
The results of standardized testing released today show that Ontario students' persistently low math scores have improved slightly since last year.
Math scores on the Education Quality and Accountability Office tests for Grade 6 students in particular have been hovering around the 50 per cent mark for years, meaning only about half of the students are meeting the provincial standard.
Results released today for testing from the 2025-26 school year show that 52 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard, while 65 per cent of Grade 3 students and 59 per cent of Grade 9 students met the standard.
All of those scores are up one percentage point from the previous year.
The amount of Grade 3 students who met reading and writing standards was 75 and 67 per cent, respectively, up slightly from the previous year, and the amount of Grade 6 students who met reading and writing standards was 86 and 85 per cent, respectively, the same as the previous year.
The Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test typically written in Grade 10 saw 86 per cent of first-time eligible students meet the standard, one percentage point higher than the previous year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.
By Allison Jones | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.