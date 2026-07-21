Fact File: Trump post on fighting Canadian wildfires with 'giant faucet' is a fake

This week, an image supposedly taken from U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social account spread online. In the post, Trump claims he will direct California to turn its "giant faucet" toward Canada to extinguish wildfires burning there. While the post references past false comments Trump made about the ability to divert water from the Pacific Ocean to California, it is a fake and does not appear in live or archived versions of Trump's Truth Social page.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Facebook, Daniel Hernandez (Mandatory Credit)