Crowds, culture and celebrations: fans look back on Canada hosting the World Cup
Fans, volunteers, supporters and officials are sharing their favourite memories of the World Cup as Vancouver hosts Colombia and Switzerland in the final match of the tournament to be held in Canada.
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"Seeing how all the different teams and countries just come together and celebrate together. For example, if they play in the morning and one team wins, and then in the evening another team wins ... everyone gets together, everyone's celebrating, just sharing the cultures between everyone."
— Volunteer Javiera Uribe
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"Having a pre-game that is so full you can barely move in the place that you booked, and then to go out on the street and see thousands and thousands and thousands of other people out on the street was flabbergasting."
— Rob Notenboom, president of the Voyageurs Canadian fan group, recalling their march ahead of Team Canada's match against Qatar.
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“The World Cup demonstrated what's possible when we create vibrant, people-first public spaces. During the tournament, Granville Street became one of the busiest and most energetic places in Canada, supporting local businesses while creating an incredible experience for residents and visitors alike."
— Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim
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"I think Vancouver's the nicest city in the world. I'm obviously biased, but I know people who have been here, I've talked to people visiting, and they love it. So, I'm just happy to share Vancouver with people around the world, because it is a pretty sick place, and the whole tournament year has been unbelievable."
— Vancover resident Blake Dechka
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"We built a new fan base for sure. Just friends of ours who have never really watched soccer before at all, saying how much they love the World Cup. I think just by Canada hosting, it is going to build so many more fans and actually more soccer players out of this season."
— Vancouver Island resident Rob Cayla
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"I'm gonna miss the World Cup. I really love watching all the games, and I don't know when is the next time we're gonna have it so close."
— Columbia native Carlos Meza, who has been living in Victoria for five years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.