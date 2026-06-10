Poilievre tells protesters he would scrap $90 billion Alto high-speed rail project

Farmers protest rail project on Parliament Hill
Farmers protest rail project on Parliament Hill
People march towards Parliament Hill to rally in opposition to the Alto high-speed rail project in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Protesters chanted "No Alto!" as they marched past the Prime Minister's Office on Parliament Hill today to register their opposition to the Alto high speed rail project.

The proposed route for Canada's first high-speed rail line would stretch from Toronto to Quebec City and include connections in Ottawa, Montreal and Laval.

It faces strong opposition from residents in communities along the proposed rail corridor, such as the Montreal suburb of Mirabel.

Farmers and other rural residents travelled to the nation's capital today to warn that the new rail line would cut off their access to farm roads on which they rely.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addressed the crowd, calling the project a $90 billion "white elephant" and vowing his party would cancel it.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says Ottawa will proceed with "great sensitivity and respect" for farmers and will consult with communities until a precise route is chosen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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