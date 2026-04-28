Federal government to inject $755 million into Canadian sport

Feds inject $755 million into Canadian sport
The federal government is adding $755 million in sport funding as part of its spring economic update.
Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the money's purpose is to expand access to sport and better support Canada's athletes competing on the world stage.
Prime Minister Mark Carney hinted at an injection of money into the sports system March 14 when speaking with Canadian skiers competing in Norway.
Canada fell out of the top five countries in the total medal count at the Winter Olympics for the first time since 1994 in February's Milan Cortina Games.
The country's gold and total medal numbers also dropped in the Paralympic Games in Italy.
The Future of Sport in Canada Commission's final report called on the federal government for a funding injection into sport, warning that an underfunded sport system is unsafe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.
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