Ottawa imposes 10 per cent tariffs on some canned vegetable imports

Feds tariff some canned vegetable imports
Feds tariff some canned vegetable imports
A customer shops at a grocery store in Toronto on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

The federal government is levying a temporary 10 per cent tariff on some imported canned vegetables to help domestic vegetable growers.

The Department of Finance says the move addresses critical circumstances and immediate challenges the Canadian canned vegetable industry faces.

It says canned vegetable imports from the United States, Mexico, Israel, Chile and developing countries will not be subject to the tariff. 

The temporary measure, which will remain in place for up to 200 days, will help stabilize market conditions and mitigate the effects of trade diversion on domestic producers, the ministry says.

Meanwhile, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal will continue its inquiry into global imports of canned vegetables, which was launched in March and is expected to conclude in September. 

The tribunal is investigating whether increased canned vegetable imports are causing or threatening to cause harm to Canadian vegetable growers and processors. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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