This tiny coastal town in BC with a Mediterranean-like climate is one of the best in Canada
It's definitely worth a trip this summer. ⛴️
Looking for the perfect summer escape near Vancouver? This cute small town that's just a quick ferry from the city is sure to do the trick.
Home to stunning historic architecture, panoramic coastal views, and a quaint main street lined with unique shops, this charming small town with a "Mediterranean-like" climate is the perfect place to soak up the summer sun in B.C.
Set on Vancouver Island in the beautiful Cowichan Valley, Ladysmith is a small coastal town with so much to offer.
The town was given a shout-out by Narcity Canada readers as one of the "best small towns to live in" in the country, but even if you're just looking to visit, it's still very much worth the trip.
Ladysmith is a picturesque seaside community located on mid-Vancouver Island on the Salish Sea coastline. The region boasts a "Mediterranean-like" climate that brings dry, sunny summers (as well as mild winters) and a whopping 295 days of sunshine each year, on average.
The heart of Ladysmith is its charming main street, First Avenue, which was named the best street in Canada in 2017 by the Canadian Institute of Planners.
The street is lined with Edwardian-era architecture, featuring many brightly painted buildings, unique shops, and an enticing array of restaurants.
Walk along the street to pass many popular eateries and pubs, including the Old Town Bakery, a destination in itself on Vancouver Island that's known for its gooey cinnamon buns.
While you're walking around, you may want to fuel up with a drink from In the Beantime Cafe, which specializes in fresh, homemade food, breads, desserts, meals, and fresh roasted coffee.
Head to Transfer Beach Park, the town’s waterfront gem, which offers some of the most picturesque views in Ladysmith, along with kayak rentals, a community art gallery and a dockside maritime museum. It's a great spot for a picnic or a refreshing swim.
Ladysmith also offers over 26 kilometres of hiking and walking trails that make it easy to get immersed in nature.
Take the Holland Creek Trail for an easy way to get some beautiful views. The trail winds 5.8 kilometres along both sides of the Holland Creek, leading to the scenic Crystal Falls and Collery Dams.
The trail also offers an off-leash area for pets, as well as multiple viewpoints and lookouts. And come back in the fall to see salmon spawning in the creek.
Just 20 minutes away in Nanaimo, you can also visit Jack Point and Biggs Park, which provides access to pristine beaches and offers stunning views.
Ladysmith also makes for a great base for those looking to explore other parts of Vancouver Island. Just 40 minutes south of town, you'll find Lake Cowichan, a small community that bills itself as "Vancouver Island's best kept secret." And a few hours north of Ladysmith, consider adding a stop in Tofino to your journey, home to the stunning and iconic Long Beach.
There are multiple ways to get into Ladysmith. The Trans Canada Highway 1, the Island's main transportation route, leads directly to Ladysmith. You can take it north from Victoria in about 70 minutes along a scenic route, or south from Nanaimo in about 20 minutes.
BC Ferries also runs daily sailings between Vancouver and Nanaimo, and Vancouver and Victoria. Ships carrying cars and passengers sail from early in the morning until late at night, making it easy to get to the island.
With so much to see and do, plus a comfortable climate and historic architecture that'll transport you back in time, Ladysmith is an ideal choice for the ultimate summer getaway in B.C.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
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