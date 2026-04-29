Feds to outsource passenger complaints process

Ottawa plans to outsource air passenger complaints process amid record backlog
Feds to outsource passenger complaints process
Travellers wait at the Air Canada counter in Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, Que., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The federal government says it will outsource the air passenger complaints process to a third party in a bid to clear the massive backlog at the country's transport regulator.

In Ottawa's spring economic update Tuesday, the Liberals said they plan to import a model used in Europe that sees independent adjudicators resolve complaints over issues ranging from refunds to accessibility.

The change would mark an end to the current in-house process under the Canadian Transportation Agency, where the backlog sits at a record 97,000 complaints.

The government says the upcoming legislation also aims to simplify the passenger rights charter, three years after Ottawa announced reforms that have yet to take effect.

Earlier this month, Air Canada launched an alternative process to resolve compensation claims in a pilot project that taps an external arbitrator.

Met with skepticism by consumer rights advocates, the moves by both the airline and the government hint at mounting frustration with the existing framework.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

By Christopher Reynolds | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 28 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are also up for grabs!

These government benefits have payment dates in May and some offer more than $500

You could get a lot of money!

OPP officer dead after crash in Cobourg: police

OPP officer dead after crash on Highway 401 in Cobourg: police

Davis Schneider calls for more life-saving naloxone in public

Davis Schneider's brother died of an overdose. The Blue Jay says naloxone can save others

Canada's best employers were ranked and these are the top places to 'grow your career'

Where you work can make a difference in how you work, according to LinkedIn.

These grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices, according to Canadian shoppers

"Where they're cheap on one item, they're expensive on another."

8 things I learned while trying to rent a Toronto apartment that everyone should know

Learn from my mistakes!

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic in the country

Liberals outline key priorities in economic update

Liberals table first fiscal document in seven years that won't need opposition votes

Fact File: RFK Jr.'s MAID comment misleads

Fact File: RFK Jr.'s comment on Canada's medical assistance in dying law misleading