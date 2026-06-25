Here's how the FIFA World Cup 2026 is leaving a legacy in four Ontario communities
Airbnb is investing $550K+ in the future of local soccer.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 may only last a few weeks, but some Ontario communities are set to benefit from it for many years to come.
Airbnb has announced an investment of more than $550,000 in four Ontario communities through its FIFA World Cup 2026™ Impact Program, funding soccer infrastructure and programming designed to leave a lasting legacy beyond the tournament season.
The funding will support projects in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Prince Edward County, helping create improved spaces for residents to play, connect and participate in the sport.
The Ontario funding is part of Airbnb's broader US$5 million FIFA World Cup 2026 Impact Program, which supports community initiatives connected to the tournament.
Brightening up Bracebridge
Bracebridge, ON.
In Bracebridge, Randy Gostick Park is set for a major lighting upgrade. Funding will help replace the park's aging lighting system with a modern LED alternative that is expected to reduce energy consumption by more than half, with benefits projected to last up to 25 years.
Mayor Rick Maloney said the project has been on the town’s wishlist for years and will improve the experience for athletes and families while supporting the town's long-term infrastructure and climate goals.
Youth soccer, facilities and more for Gravenhurst
Gravenhurst, ON.
Gravenhurst will receive support for field upgrades, equipment, lighting improvements and youth soccer programming. The funding will also help subsidize participation for children between the ages of two and 14 whose families may otherwise be unable to enrol.
Mayor Heidi Lorenz said the contribution will support healthy living and skill development opportunities throughout the community.
The fans are the winners in Niagara-on-the-Lake
Niagara-on -the-Lake, ON.
In Niagara-on-the-Lake, the investment will fund new spectator infrastructure, equipment and upgrades to a community gathering space that serves hundreds of soccer participants and more than 1,000 community members each year.
According to Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa, the improvements will create enhanced spaces for local families, volunteers, coaches and athletes to play, train and connect.
A well-deserved clubhouse for PEC
Prince Edward County, ON.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward County is set to receive a new clubhouse for the Prince Edward County Soccer Association (PECSA), which has served nearly 1,000 participants across 71 teams since 1999.
Mayor Steve Ferguson said the investment, alongside local fundraising efforts, will help provide the association with a long-awaited home base for players and the broader soccer community.
Bringing the FIFA World Cup 2026 beyond the stadium
Toronto Stadium
The announcement was made at Queen's Park alongside Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho, Ontario Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden and Airbnb Canada Country Manager Hannah Parish.
Minister Cho said the investment helps bring the spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026 into communities across Ontario while demonstrating how partners can support local tourism and community connections.
For Airbnb, the focus is on creating benefits that extend beyond the tournament itself.
"Ontario's tourism economy is anchored by neighbourhoods big and small — from major urban centres to the small and mid-sized communities that welcome visitors throughout the year," said Parish.
"Our hope is that this investment can help bring the magic of the FIFA World Cup to all corners of Ontario, to help build the next generation of soccer fans long after the final whistle this July."
While the FIFA World Cup 2026 will eventually come to an end, these projects are intended to help keep its impact alive through improved facilities, expanded programming and new spaces for Ontario residents to connect through the beautiful game.