Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in Canadian business
Five things to watch for in Canadian business
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford swap belt buckles after announcing the Northern Shield pipeline proposal in Calgary, Monday, July 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Smith-Ford event

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be at an event in Calgary talking about Canada's economic future on Monday. The premiers are expected to discuss how Canada builds, transports and sells its energy to the world.

GDP report

Statistics Canada will release its report for gross domestic product for July on Tuesday. The agency's preliminary estimate released last month suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged in July as increases in the real estate and rental and leasing sector and professional, scientific and technical services were offset by decreases in retail trade and manufacturing. 

Five things to watch for in Canadian business Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers is seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Rogers speech

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will give a speech in Victoria on Thursday. The central bank kept its key interest rate on hold at 2.25 per cent earlier this month, but financial markets have raised the odds of a rate hike later this year in recent weeks.

Five things to watch for in Canadian business A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Home sales

Regional home sales results for September are expected to start coming toward the end of this week including numbers for Calgary and Vancouver. National home sales in August were down 6.9 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Five things to watch for in Canadian business Carpenters build new homes in Ottawa on Monday, June 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Build Canada Homes

Ana Bailão, the head of Build Canada Homes, the Crown corporation set up to help increase the availability of affordable housing, will give a speech to the Empire Club in Toronto on Friday. Increasing the supply of affordable homes is a key priority for the federal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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