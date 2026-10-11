Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in Canadian business
Five things to watch for in Canadian business
A Roots clothing store is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Roots vote

Shareholders of Roots Corp. will vote on Tuesday on a deal that will see the retailer taken private by Marquee Brands, the firm behind Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley and Roberto Cavalli. Marquee plans to partner with Joseph Mimran, the Canadian fashion visionary behind Joe Fresh, Club Monaco and Alfred Sung, to help grow the Roots brand.

Ford speech

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will give a speech to the Empire Club of Canada on Wednesday in Toronto. Ford has been one of the loudest voices in Canada's trade fight with the United States.

Five things to watch for in Canadian business A truck cabin is pictured on the assembly line at the Paccar manufacturing facility in Sainte-Therese, Que., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Economic data

Statistics Canada will release its building permits data for August on Wednesday. It will also publish its monthly survey of manufacturing and figures for wholesale trade in August on Thursday.

Five things to watch for in Canadian business Condos are seen under construction in an aerial view in downtown Nelson, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Housing figures

There are a pair of key data points for the Canadian housing market coming this week. The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its September home sales figures on Friday, while Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release September housing starts the same day.

Five things to watch for in Canadian business Federal Minister of Industry Melanie Joly speaks during a press conference at the facility of the pharmaceutical company Sanofi in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Joly speech

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly will be at the Canadian Club Toronto on Friday to talk about the pressures facing Canadian industry. Last week, she sent a letter demanding that Stelco outline a plan on how its U.S.-based parent company Cleveland-Cliffs will honour its legally binding commitments made at the time of its acquisition of Stelco in 2024. Stelco is laying off up to 500 workers, citing an ongoing trade crisis, among other factors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ROOT)

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 9 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

This new elevated boardwalk near Toronto winds through a forest to a rare turquoise lake

It's even prettier in the fall.

This beautiful Ontario town feels like Europe and is lined with cozy cafes and quaint shops

It's like a little trip abroad, according to readers.

This dreamy city beat Paris as one of the best in the world and it's a road trip from Toronto

Time to plan a little getaway!

Ontario has a sixth Great Lake with charming little towns and turquoise waters

It's a dreamy spot to explore.

This Hallmark town 1 hour from Toronto has charming streets and lakeside boardwalks

It has "fall day trip" written all over it. 🍂

7 things Canadians should appreciate more — from someone living in the USA

It's the little things that you miss the most! 🇨🇦

7 painfully specific signs that you're a single person dating in Canada

We laugh, so we don't cry. 🇨🇦

7 eerie ghost towns and abandoned places you can actually visit in Canada

Perfect for a spooky road trip. 🚙

2 people dead after small plane crashed and caught fire near Fergus, Ont.

2 people dead in small plane crash in Ontario