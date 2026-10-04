Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in Canadian business
Five things to watch for in Canadian business
The legislature building, known as the National Assembly, is seen in Quebec City, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Quebec election

It is election day in Quebec on Monday. Polls suggest the Parti Québécois is in the lead with leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon asking voters to give the separatist party a majority in the province's legislature. If the PQ wins, Plamondon has promised to hold a referendum on independence, but not until after U.S. President Donald Trump is out of office.

Trade figures

Statistics Canada will release its international merchandise trade numbers for August on Tuesday. New U.S. tariffs came into force at the end of the month after trade talks broke down without a deal. Canada reported a surplus of $769 million in July as total exports fell 2.3 per cent for the month.

Five things to watch for in Canadian businessPeople are shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 10, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Airline conference

Aviation industry leaders are gathering from across the country on Thursday for the Aviation Day conference in Ottawa. Airline CEOs, airport executives and government officials are set to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the sector as jet fuel prices soar and airports prepare for private investment.

Five things to watch for in Canadian businessPeople walk past an Aritzia store in Pointe-Claire, Que., on Friday, July 11, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Aritzia results

Aritzia Inc. will release its second-quarter results after the close of markets on Thursday. The retailer earned a first-quarter profit of $117.3 million, up from $42.4 million during the same period a year earlier, as it saw strong demand for its spring and summer offerings and benefited from its expansion in the U.S.

Five things to watch for in Canadian businessWorkers are seen in the manufacturing plant of Ideal Roofing in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its September jobs report on Friday when it is set to publish its labour force survey for the month. The Canadian economy lost 42,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.4 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATZ)

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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