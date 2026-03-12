Canada's soccer fans can now filter flights by team or host city with FlightHub's new feature
Getting to the biggest matches of the year just got a lot easier. ⚽✈️
Seeing your national soccer team play on the international stage is a bucket-list moment for many fans. After all, it only comes around every four years. And this summer, major matches are taking place across host cities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
It's a rare chance to watch soccer at the highest level while discovering new destinations across North America. But planning a trip around match schedules, flights and accommodations can quickly turn into dozens of browser tabs.
That's where FlightHub comes in. The Montreal-based, leading North American online travel agency helps travellers search and compare flight options in one place, making it easier to find the best routes and some of the most affordable fares available. To help soccer fans plan their trips around match days, the company launched a new tool called Fly to the Beautiful Game.
The feature lets travellers search for flights based on the team they support or the city hosting a match, surfacing options with real-time pricing and flexible travel dates built around match schedules.
All you have to do is visit Fly to the Beautiful Game on FlightHub and select your team or host city. From there, you'll see upcoming matches alongside flight options from major Canadian cities such as Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.
Because matches are taking place across multiple destinations, following your team can easily become a bigger North American adventure. With FlightHub helping travellers reach host cities across the continent, fans have the opportunity to turn their love of soccer into a journey.
One game might take you to Toronto or Vancouver, while the next could mean a trip to cities like Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Mexico City or Monterrey — with plenty of opportunities to explore along the way.
Whether you're looking to cross the country or head abroad for your once-in-a-lifetime soccer tournament trip, your options are laid out clearly for easy comparison. Try it for yourself at Fly to the Beautiful Game.