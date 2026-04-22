Hope rises as water levels begin to stabilize in Quebec despite new flooding

Flood situation in Quebec appears to stabilize
Officials in parts of Quebec are expressing cautious optimism as river levels appear to stabilize, even as the number of flooded homes continues to rise.
The City of Gatineau says that water levels rose less than expected on Tuesday, suggesting the surrounding rivers are stabilizing and nearing their peak.
The city says around 190 buildings are potentially flooded, while another 300 are isolated due to road closures.
The province's flood monitoring website suggested water levels are stable or going down in many of the most heavily-impacted areas, including the province's single major flood in Fort-Coulonge in western Quebec.
Waters were still rising in Rigaud, west of Montreal, where a pair of homeowners could be seen using a boat to carry themselves and their pet dog to safety.
But in the city itself, Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said officials have learned lessons from the major floods of past years and have been able to install barricades to keep homes dry so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.
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