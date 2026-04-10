Former head of Inuit group facing sex charges

Former head of Manitoba Inuit Association facing sex assault charges in Nunavut
Former head of Inuit group facing sex charges
Governor General Mary Simon meets, from left, Nastania Mullin, MIA chief executive officer, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, MKO Chief Betsy Kennedy, Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, and Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

The former leader of an Inuit organization based in Winnipeg is facing multiple sexual assault charges in Nunavut.

RCMP in the territory say 39-year-old Nastania Mullin was arrested Wednesday in Winnipeg following an investigation that began last year. 

Mullin is in custody and is expected to be transferred to Nunavut, where he is to have a first court appearance. 

Mounties say he faces seven charges involving four complainants.

The alleged sex assaults happened in Iqaluit between 2003 and 2023. 

Mullin was chief executive officer of the Manitoba Inuit Association, a resource centre that represents Inuit in the province, but he was removed from the job in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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